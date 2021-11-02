  1. SEEKING FILING CABINETS IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION AND APPEARANCE. 1 TALL- FOUR DRAWER CABINET OR 2 SHORTER- 2 DRAWER CABINETS.
    CALL OR TEXT 610.476.1967
  2. Puzzles, Boys cleats like new and helmet North face winter jacket Call or text 757-710-0132
  3. Beretta 9000 40 cal pistol for sale asking 400 obro  757-710-8518
  4. Carbon Express Crossbow (Only shot 3 times) with Scope and Arrows. $250, 26FT Shamrock Center Console Boat (Excellent shape) $2500 OBO Also comes with Trailer. Accessories available for Extra. Jagermeister Machine. Clean, Still in Box. Holds One Bottle of Jager. $100,Call for more information. If you get no answer send a text. 757-710-9175
  5. For sale PT Cruiser 2001 4 Door hatchback Excellent condition and Garage kept. Low mileage
    $4500. Call 757-817-4722
  6. New H/P desktop $300, large dog house $60,  wants music cds call 387-0650
  7. iPhone for sale call or text for more info and puppy for sale 757-710-3192
  8. 1987 El Camino v8 Dual exhaust Power windows and locks A/c $4,500.00 obo Call 757-350-9497
  9. Kitten – Sweet 20 week old, neutered male. Creamy colored tiger . Vetted, wormed & rabies. Records & tag available. Accepts with other cats graciously . Text “KITTEN” to 757 710 1778. Will email pictures.
  10. Looking for a wooden door for a shed either 30 32 or 36 inches wide. 410-430-7128
  11. LF burning barrel, DR power wagon, adult tricycle  757-678-6342
  12. 42″ yard sweeper $225  665-7927LF wood stove or propane 3 brick stove 757-709-9976
  13. 40 gal. elec. water heater $125, set of concrete steps $200, 773 diesel Bobcat $10,500 710-5238
  14. LF wheel chair  678-3619
  15. LTB 20 volt Porter cable batteries 894-3196
  16. 48″ Toro z-mower needs motor our use for parts $400 obo 694-7689
  17. LF Toyota Camary 442-5623
  18. 2018 Yamaha 50cc scooter $650  709-5656
  19. 2003 Dodge 2500 utility $1,000 obo, 12′ chain 710-1489
  20. Needs someone to fix mobile home floors 665-5464
  21. LF push mower 443-783-8198