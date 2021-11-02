- SEEKING FILING CABINETS IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION AND APPEARANCE. 1 TALL- FOUR DRAWER CABINET OR 2 SHORTER- 2 DRAWER CABINETS.
CALL OR TEXT 610.476.1967
- Puzzles, Boys cleats like new and helmet North face winter jacket Call or text 757-710-0132
- Beretta 9000 40 cal pistol for sale asking 400 obro 757-710-8518
- Carbon Express Crossbow (Only shot 3 times) with Scope and Arrows. $250, 26FT Shamrock Center Console Boat (Excellent shape) $2500 OBO Also comes with Trailer. Accessories available for Extra. Jagermeister Machine. Clean, Still in Box. Holds One Bottle of Jager. $100,Call for more information. If you get no answer send a text. 757-710-9175
- For sale PT Cruiser 2001 4 Door hatchback Excellent condition and Garage kept. Low mileage
$4500. Call 757-817-4722
- New H/P desktop $300, large dog house $60, wants music cds call 387-0650
- iPhone for sale call or text for more info and puppy for sale 757-710-3192
- 1987 El Camino v8 Dual exhaust Power windows and locks A/c $4,500.00 obo Call 757-350-9497
- Kitten – Sweet 20 week old, neutered male. Creamy colored tiger . Vetted, wormed & rabies. Records & tag available. Accepts with other cats graciously . Text “KITTEN” to 757 710 1778. Will email pictures.
- Looking for a wooden door for a shed either 30 32 or 36 inches wide. 410-430-7128
- LF burning barrel, DR power wagon, adult tricycle 757-678-6342
- 42″ yard sweeper $225 665-7927LF wood stove or propane 3 brick stove 757-709-9976
- 40 gal. elec. water heater $125, set of concrete steps $200, 773 diesel Bobcat $10,500 710-5238
- LF wheel chair 678-3619
- LTB 20 volt Porter cable batteries 894-3196
- 48″ Toro z-mower needs motor our use for parts $400 obo 694-7689
- LF Toyota Camary 442-5623
- 2018 Yamaha 50cc scooter $650 709-5656
- 2003 Dodge 2500 utility $1,000 obo, 12′ chain 710-1489
- Needs someone to fix mobile home floors 665-5464
- LF push mower 443-783-8198
