Mr. Vincent Lang Mariner, Jr., 84, husband of Carol Mason Mariner and a resident of Painter, VA, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

A native of New Church, VA, he was born April 24, 1937, to Vincent Lang Mariner, Sr. and Beatrice Chapman Mariner. Vincent graduated from Atlantic High School, served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard as a 2nd Class Engineman, and was a retired insurance agent. Following his sales career, he had the fortune to be a train engineer, having been a train enthusiast and model train collector since a young child.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sons, Robin M. Mariner and Eric V. Mariner, Sr., and his brother, Kirk Mariner.

Survivors include his wife Carol; his children, Brett Mariner and his wife Ann Marie of Onancock, VA, V. Lang Mariner III and his wife Janine of Painter, and Michelle Mariner Moses and her husband Jimmy of Wachapreague, VA; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Mariner (Eric’s wife) of Lynchburg, VA; his grandchildren, Jesse Mariner, Erica M. French, Jorge Mariner, Melissa Shelton, Joshua Mariner, Eric Van Mariner, Jr., Zachary Mariner, Kyle Mariner, Allen Mariner, Jacob Mariner, Michael D. Boan, Jr., Megan Casher, and Seth Moses; his sister, Kathie M. Herrick and her husband Mark of New Church; sixteen great-grandchildren, a niece and two nephews.

A private family funeral service will be held. The video of this service may be viewed by friends on Vincent’s obituary page starting Saturday afternoon, November 6, 2021, at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com, where memory tributes may also be shared with his family.

A celebration of life service for the public will be held at Onancock Baptist Church, with date and time announced when planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

