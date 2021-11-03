Chincoteague Island, VA: Chincoteague Island will host the 41st Annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade on December 4, 2021 (inclement weather date Friday, December 10) with a new start time of 6:00 p.m. The parade will feature fire trucks and rescue units from as far away as Delaware and Maryland, beautiful equestrian groups, decorated boats, shiny classic cars, marching units of all ages, and floats of all descriptions. This year’s theme, “A Season of Thankfulness”, reminds us to celebrate people, community, and memories that have brought us safety, comfort and LOVE. Gather your friends and family to enter the parade or just come to watch. Begin your holidays here on the islands enjoying nature trails, walking the quiet beach, shopping in quaint galleries and boutiques, and feasting on bounties of the sea at our fabulous eateries and casual dining restaurants. Enjoy the Artist Studio Tour & Sale at the Annex located at 4076 Main Street from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. before the parade. It is presented by the Chincoteague Homes for the Holidays and Hollyhocks on Main.

Visit www.facebook.com/homesfortheholidaystour for more information. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Chincoteague Police Department as they drive by to help needy children this Christmas. Parade route begins at the intersection of Main Street and Maddox Boulevard and ends at the old Fire House. Awards are given for best floats, boats, fire companies, equestrian units, marching groups and miscellaneous entries.

Decorate your entry using the theme for a chance to win Best in Show! Photo ops with Santa in the LOVE chairs will follow the parade and prizes will be awarded at the Judges Stand on the porch of Chincoteague Island Library.

Visit ChincoteagueChamber.com to plan an unforgettable stay in our seaside village creating memories to last a lifetime or to print general, band, and fire company entry forms. Deadline to enter is November 19.