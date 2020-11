1. 31 FT CAMPER $3000 LIVABLE… FURNISHED CLEAR TITLE… 2013 HONDA SCOOTER 150.. FURL INJECTION $2000… INSPECTED… 894-5713

2. EUREKA UPRIGHT VAC.. CLEANER.. 2 TVS.. 331-2598

3. 665-6301 IRON MAN INVERTIBLE TABLE.. GC.. LV MESSAGE. BEST OFFER

4. 4104300476

Michelin LTX tire in very good condition, size 275/65/18. $50

Please leave message if no answer.

5. 7578946492

Looking for a place to rent for under $500 a month. I work in Onley, trying to stay near there. Will go no further South than Exmore. Just me & 2 cats. I’d take a trailer, apartment, house, even a pop up camper.

6. FREE 2 COLOR TVS… FOR SALE SOFA BED, BROWN,VGC, QUEEN SIZE $50 ;KITCHEN SET 4 CHAIRS $25… 678-7483

7.710-5238 HD WARNER 40 FT EXT LADDER $200.. $800 NEW.. 2 SPA HOT TUBS THEY WORK.. $100 FOR BOTH… LF SOMEONE TO REPAIR A DIESEL BOB CAT..

8. STEP CLIMBER..EXERCISE MACHINE.. FOLDS DOWN.. $50… DEL LAP TOP AND HW PACKARD PRINTER $100 FOR BOTH.. 787-7969

9. RIDING MOWER CRAFTSMAN FOR PARTRS $50 709-1522

10 METAL FRAME TWIM BED WITH MEMORY FOAM MATRESS.. CLEAN USED FOR SPARE $100 EVERYTHING COVERED I PLASTIC.. MONSTER HI DOLL COLLECTION.. $150 MANY ACCESSORIES… LIGHT WT. CARPET CLEANER $60 NEW IN BOX 443-880-1331

11. 200 PSI PORTABLE AIR COMPRESSOR VERTICAL TANK.. GC.. $50.. 710-1262

12. COMPOUND HUNTING BOW.. SITE REST DOZEN ARROWS.. NEW STRING.. LIKE NEW..

757-387-0952 $350

13. 22INCH RIMS AND TIRES .. 919-594-0197 AFGTER 8:230