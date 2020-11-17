The Eastern Shore reported nine additional COVID-19 test positives in Tuesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, eight in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 94 tests for a test positive rate of 9.5%.

The Eastern Shore Health District reported they tested 126 residents at Monday’s drive through testing event and one person tested positive.

Virginia reported 1,762 additional COVID-19 test positives and 363 additional probable cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by nine statewide to 1,080 according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

24 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with five additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 25,024 tests for a test positive rate of 7%.

.