1.Fresh eggs available. Chicken $5 dozen Duck $10 dozen Call or text 757-286-2371
2.LF -A mechanic experienced working with Hondas, including electronic issues. 321-431-1770.
3.LF burn barrel 201-370-1143
4.Murry riding mower 42″ $200 757-442-4660
5.LF male Umbrella Cockatoo to mate 410-422-2817
6.2 acres of land w/electric price lowered 757-665-4325
7.17 cu. ft. yard trailer $150 757-894-8118
8.10′ aluminum metal brake $450 757-990-5436
9.Bench top band saw $75, Mikita table saw $75 757-894-0823
10.Looking for free pallets. Call or text 757-710-5943.
11.2005 Cardinal camper trailer no title $1,200, 1994 Oldsmobile $2,500, engine hoist $200 757-777-2506
12.2005 GMC 6500 truck $2,500 757-710-5581
13.LF an inflatable boat that will hold a 25 hp. motor 757-678-2276
14.55 gal. plastic drums $7, 2 shop vacs $75 and $50 410-968-2045
15.LF beach cruiser bike w/child’s seat, LF heavy duty outdoor furniture 757-710–5426
16.For sale parts to a Town and Country van and used engine 757-709-2862
17.2022 Honda scooter $3,000 757-894-8518