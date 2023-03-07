Funeral services for Sebastian “Opie” Sturgis of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at First Corinthians Holy Church, Pocomoke City, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Pastor Hattie Ewell will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Dominique Carr, Sr.
March 31, 2022
Jennie Johnson Cody formerly of Onancock
August 21, 2022
Vanessa Hitch
January 12, 2022
Mr. Gary Pinkett, Sr.
April 9, 2021
Local Conditions
March 7, 2023, 3:25 pm
Sunny
47°F
47°F
16 mph
real feel: 43°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 58%
wind speed: 16 mph NW
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:26 am
sunset: 6:02 pm
3 hours ago
Senator Lewis announces he will not seek re-election to the Virginia Senate - Shore Daily NewsIt is the end of an era. Senator Lynwood Lewis announced Tuesday morning he will not be seeking re-election to Virginia’s Senate, ending a near 20 year term of service [...]