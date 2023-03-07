Funeral services for Sebastian “Opie” Sturgis of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at First Corinthians Holy Church, Pocomoke City, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Pastor Hattie Ewell will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.