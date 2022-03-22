  1. LF dark haired kitten. Text anytime, call after 5 pm. 757-710-7937
  2. LF someone who recycles metals to pick up a big 24+ sq cu ft freezer chest from a site in Onancock. 757-710-4352
  3. Vintage Technics model SA-303 (40 watts per channel receiver/ amplifier), Like new. Includes original paper work and service manual. 757-710-8288
  4. I am looking for a tractor with bucket, small 4 wheel drive would be perfect. Please call 757 442 5018 ask for Mike
  5. L/f unwanted cars and truck running or dead must be complete 609-780-4960
  6. Chicks for sale 2 weeks old off heat and feathering out. Call or text  757-710-3192
  7. LF house to rent /buy also car reasonable call 387-0650
  8. Antique singer sewing machine in oak frame asking $100 call or text 757-678-6834
  9. Looking for a 30 inch to 38″ good running Snapper riding mower
    Call or text 757 710 6779
  10. Residential water pump, tub and shower, 18 pc. wood I beam joists  12′  757-992-3571
  11. LF room to rent Parksley to Melfa , LF shelving  709-4685
  12. GE fridge/freezer $125  894-8118
  13. Craftsman weed eater $60  757-694-8244
  14. Vintage acoustic guitar $125, Qubi exersize machine $225, 6XL coat $75 787-2616
  15. 55 gal. steel drums $25, 30 Oyster cages w/ acc. $1,000, indoor water cooler 757-505-6863
  16. LF used lap top computer 678-6341