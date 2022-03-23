Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors host the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 11 to 1. Reaghan Hintz got the win for the Lady Warriors. Hintz pitched 5 innings while giving up one run on 0 hits. Hintz walked 3 batters and struck out 11. Jillian Spence took the loss for the Lady Yellow Jackets. Spence pitched 4 1/3 innings giving up 11 runs on 9 hits while walking 6 and striking out 7.

Offensively, the Lady Warriors were led by Reaghan Hintz and Logan Woermer with 3 hits a piece. Woermer had 3 doubles. Kathleen McAuliffe, Haylie Justice, and Kylie Killmon had one hit apiece. The Warriors moved to 3-0 on the season and the Yellow Jackets moved to 2-1 on the season.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors host the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Tuesday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 18 to 1. Isaac Stodgill got the win for the Warriors. Stodgill pitched 5 innings giving up 1 run on 2 hits while walking 2 and striking out 11. Tanner Feltas took the loss for the Yellow Jackets. He only lasted 1 inning giving up 11 runs and 6 hits. Feltas walked 5 and struck out 2.

Offensively, the Warriors were led by Jacob Meilhammer and Reco Kellam with 2 hits each. Tyler Greene, Turner Saunders, Brandon Adamos, Chayce Wayman, Martin Savage, and Rj Guy each had one hit a piece. For Northampton, Aron Price and Jayden Dilley each had a hit. The Warriors moved to 3-0 on the season and the Yellow Jackets moved to 1-2 on the Season.

