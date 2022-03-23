Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors host the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.  The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 11 to 1.  Reaghan Hintz got the win for the Lady Warriors.  Hintz pitched 5 innings while giving up one run on 0 hits.  Hintz walked 3 batters and struck out 11.   Jillian Spence took the loss for the Lady Yellow Jackets.  Spence pitched 4 1/3 innings giving up 11 runs on 9 hits while walking 6 and striking out 7.  

Offensively, the Lady Warriors were led by Reaghan Hintz and Logan Woermer with 3 hits a piece.  Woermer had 3 doubles.   Kathleen McAuliffe, Haylie Justice, and Kylie Killmon had one hit apiece.  The Warriors moved to 3-0 on the season and the Yellow Jackets moved to 2-1 on the season. 

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors host the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.   The Warriors won the game by a score of 18 to 1.  Isaac Stodgill got the win for the Warriors.  Stodgill pitched 5 innings giving up 1 run on 2 hits while walking 2 and striking out 11.  Tanner Feltas took the loss for the Yellow Jackets.  He only lasted 1 inning giving up 11 runs and 6 hits.   Feltas walked 5 and struck out 2.  

Offensively, the Warriors were led by Jacob Meilhammer and Reco Kellam with 2 hits each.  Tyler Greene, Turner Saunders, Brandon Adamos, Chayce Wayman, Martin Savage, and Rj Guy each had one hit a piece.  For Northampton, Aron Price and Jayden Dilley each had a hit.  The Warriors moved to 3-0 on the season and the Yellow Jackets moved to 1-2 on the Season. 

