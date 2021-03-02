- 96 dodge ram 1500, 4×4 5.9 v8 runs an drive,18ft utility trailer, hustler zero turn, all for $5,300obo, 6000 watt generator runs good low hrs $400 7573505873
- 2006 ford taurus runs good 20000miles 1500. 6097804960
- I’m selling a Great Dane 60 inch cut zero turn colon motor I’m asking for 800 it’s in exmore 7577099745
- I have 4 working tvs to give away. They are the old fashioned ones, not flat screens but are fine for games or watching tv on. Two larger sizes, one medium and one small kitchen sized one. Free to anyone who comes and gets them. Call 660-4223.
- 1.) Samsung Galaxy A21 Phone…..$ 70.00 2.) HDMI DVD PLAYER……..$ 20.00 3.) 3 tempered glass TV stand……$ 40.00 Call 7576941704
- House for sell, property 1 acre. Two septic tank, Two wells, Northampton County 2675915862
- Kirby G six vacuum with lots of accessories including rug shampooer, turbo accessory with dustless sander and paint sprayer $125 OBO 7577872860
- Taxidermy For Sale: (3) Pheasants $50.00 Each / (1) Snow Goose $25.00 / (1) Red Fox Sitting $300.00 / (1) Whitetail Six Point Buck $50.00. 3024304645
- 7 month boy chihuahua, free to good home..if no answer leave text 7577107885
- LF a small refrigerator for the garage, looks doesn’t matter, but must have an automatic defrost cycle and runs good call 757 894 3742 = no text
- rear-tine tiller–troy-bilt 6.5 hp. super bronco. $150.00—757-505-6044
- Looking for apartment or trailer ASAP!! If anyone has anything can call 7573505088
- Looking for 2 bedroom home please contact me at this phone number 7577098887 if anyone has anything.
- 20 in rims for sale will fit a dodge ram truck 7094287
- 2 lower decks for xl2000 riding mower 25 a piece, Lf Girl Scout cookies, 7575056783
- Lf Ford Explorer or jeep Cherokee or pickup truck w 4 wheel drive 8948825
- 10 30in snapper grass cutters different stages of repair some w motors some without 50 each 7578943742
