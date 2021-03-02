According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on February 28, 2021 at approximately 1:44 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject who had been stabbed on Holly Ridge Drive in Melfa, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered a 24 year old male suffering from multiple lacerations. The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and subsequently transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

An investigation into this incident has led to a warrants being obtained for David Joseph Fisher, 25, of New Church, Virginia for Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Breaking and Entering with intent to commit a felony. Fisher is currently incarcerated at the Accomack County Jail.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.