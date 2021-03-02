A private funeral service for Mr. Alvin Armwood, Jr., of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.