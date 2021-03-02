A private funeral service for Mr. Alvin Armwood, Jr., of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Related Posts
Janet Davis Williams
February 24, 2018
Bonnie Lou Perdue
December 14, 2018
Mr. Winfred Lee “Wink” Lankford
January 28, 2020
Herbert Morgan
November 6, 2018
Local Conditions
March 2, 2021, 4:39 pm
Partly sunny
37°F
37°F
9 mph
real feel: 33°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 42%
wind speed: 9 mph W
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:33 am
sunset: 5:58 pm
3 hours ago
Shore Talk - how cognitive brain therapy affects chronic pain patients’ symptomsToday we are joined by Dr. Ed Bull and Janet Bull with Bayside Chiropractic Rehab and Laser Therapy in Cape Charles, also via telephone by Gerald Boyd to discuss how cognitive brain therapy affects ch