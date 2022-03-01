- Lawn sweeper and little wagon u can pull behind grasscutter $100 firm ole wooden shipping crate Couch telephone company nice for a coffee table $50 firm Looking for nice shotgun and pistol 757-387-7506
- Room for rent $400 757-710-7372
- Peavey amp w/speakers, hotdog cart for sale 757-694-8625
- 4 golf cart wheels and tires $10 each 410-430-7128
- LF a house to rent in Accomac area 442-9065
- LF compost call to discuss what type 980-264-2266
- John Deere 120 48″ lawn mower 410-726-6410
- Kubota tractor w/accessories 710-0810
- 12″x12″ landscape blocks $1 ea., portable dog kennel $1oo 442-5019
- New smoker $150, 300 gal. water tank $100 710-7146
- LF 6 drawer chest cherry or mahogany, LF good used pick up 787-7969
