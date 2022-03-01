  1. Lawn sweeper and little wagon u can pull behind grasscutter $100 firm ole wooden shipping crate Couch telephone company nice for a coffee table $50 firm Looking for nice shotgun and pistol  757-387-7506
  2. Room for rent $400  757-710-7372
  3. Peavey amp w/speakers, hotdog cart   for sale 757-694-8625
  4. 4 golf cart wheels and tires $10 each  410-430-7128
  5. LF a house to rent in Accomac area  442-9065
  6. LF compost call to discuss what type 980-264-2266
  7. John Deere 120  48″ lawn mower 410-726-6410
  8. Kubota tractor w/accessories  710-0810
  9. 12″x12″ landscape blocks  $1 ea., portable dog kennel  $1oo  442-5019
  10. New smoker $150, 300 gal. water tank  $100  710-7146
  11. LF 6 drawer chest cherry or mahogany, LF good used pick up  787-7969