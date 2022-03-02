The Broadwater Academy Vikings hung tight heading into the fourth quarter in the opening round of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association’s State Tournament Tuesday night, but the Christ Chapel Lions proved too much at the end of the game and pulled away, ultimately winning 79-66.

Broadwater was down two heading into half time and even held a lead in the third quarter, but missed several opportunities to pull away from the Lions.

The Vikings were led in scoring by Junior Bradyn Justice who had 27 and Senior Braden Washington added 21 in the losing effort.

The loss ends the Vikings season and high school basketball on the Eastern Shore for the 2021-2022 season.

