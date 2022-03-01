Funeral services for Mrs. Elsie Collins of Bowie, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Ella Fitzgerald Center on the Campus of the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD>