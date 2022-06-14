- L/F LATE MODELCARS AND TRUCKS IN RUNNING CONDITION TEXT ME PICS AND PRICE LOOKING FOR IT AT RESONABLE PRICE . ALSO WILL CONSIDER NON RUNNING VECHILES MUST BE COMPLETE 609-817-3310
- F/S FORMULA 233 CUDDY CABIN BOAT NEW ENGINE AND NEW OUT DRIVE READY TO GO FISHING CALL OR TEXT FOR MORE INFO I CAN SEND PICUTURES HAVE CLEAR TITLES AND ALL RECEIPTS 609-780-4960
- Single mattress and box spring 2 chest of drawers 757-789-7646
- Needs ride to Tysons 709-0923
- LF queen size mattress 757-387-9654
- LF wdork truck, power washer $75, Shop air compressor $300 302-519-1311-
- 2002 Ford Explorer, leather van seats, Chippendale couch 757-387-2256
- 1995 Chevy Astro van $1,200 757-709-4318
- Set of wheels/tires 285/40-13 $300, set of tires 245/50-20 $150 757-894-8285
- 5 antique rocking chairs, fishing rods, antique pyster police badge 757-709-4981
- Gray velvet tufted ottoman like new 757-710-4829
- LF small a/c unit 5,000 BTU 757-824-0046
