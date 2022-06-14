On June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:24 PM, state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash in Accomack County that resulted in a fatality.

The driver, and sole occupant of a 2006 Ford Mustang, 17 year old Joshua Antonio Vasquez, was traveling northbound on Mount Nebo Road, north of Dingleys Mill Road, at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate the turn and ran off the roadway. Vasquez struck a tree and died upon impact. Vasquez was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.

Family members and next of kin have been contacted by authorities.

