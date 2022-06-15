Boys Soccer
1st Team All-Region
Odin Boloster-Forward (Nandua) Player of the Year
Leo Bonilla-Midfielder (Nandua)
Roberto Rodriguez -Defender (Nandua)
Noah Montalvo-Defender (Nandua)
Bryan Tinoco-Midfielder (Nandua)
Paul Noltz- Coach of the Year
2nd Team All-Region
Daniel Larrienage-Forward (Arcadia)
Kelvin Perez-Sarmiento-Midfield (Arcadia)
Jerardy Velasquez-Midfield (Nandua)
Sergio Escalante-At large (Arcadia)
Brandi Deleon-At large (Arcadia)
Baseball
1st Team All-Region
Brandon Adamos-Catcher (Nandua)
Ben Stodghill-Outfield (Nandua)
2nd Team All-Region
Tyler Greene-Pitcher (Nandua)
Isaac Stodghill-3rd Base (Nandua)
Softball
1st Team All-Region
Reghan Hintz (Nandua)
2nd Team All-Region
Kylee Killmon-Outfield (Nandua)
Haylie Justice-Oufield (Nandua)
Girls Soccer
1st Team All-Region
Robin Anderson-Defender (Nandua)
.