Boys Soccer

1st Team All-Region

Odin Boloster-Forward (Nandua)   Player of the Year 

Leo Bonilla-Midfielder (Nandua)

Roberto Rodriguez -Defender (Nandua)

Noah Montalvo-Defender (Nandua)

Bryan Tinoco-Midfielder (Nandua)

Paul Noltz- Coach of the Year

2nd Team All-Region

Daniel Larrienage-Forward (Arcadia)

Kelvin Perez-Sarmiento-Midfield (Arcadia)

Jerardy Velasquez-Midfield (Nandua)

Sergio Escalante-At large (Arcadia)

Brandi Deleon-At large (Arcadia) 

Baseball

1st Team All-Region 

Brandon Adamos-Catcher (Nandua)

Ben Stodghill-Outfield (Nandua)

2nd Team All-Region

Tyler Greene-Pitcher (Nandua)

Isaac Stodghill-3rd Base (Nandua)

Softball

1st Team All-Region

Reghan Hintz (Nandua)

2nd Team All-Region

Kylee Killmon-Outfield  (Nandua)

Haylie Justice-Oufield (Nandua)

Girls Soccer 

1st Team All-Region

Robin Anderson-Defender (Nandua)

.