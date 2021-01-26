- L/f car or truck can need some work reasonably priced call 6097804960
- 4 5 lug boat trailer wheels/tires $25 for all, kerosene heater in good condition $40 obo, toaster oven works great $10, keurig coffee maker $10 757-695-0402 leave a message
- Winchester 12 gauge semi-auto, Model 1400 400.00, .22/.22mag single action revolver.comes with Western style holster and gun belt 350.00, Txt only 757-894-9842
- Looking for a set of steps for a mobile home in good shape, fiberglass metal or wood 7578243273
- GENERAC GENERATOR, 55OO KW, PROPANE, NEVER USED,$500.00, 757-787-3069
PELLET GUN, 22 CAL, BENJAMIN NITRO WITH SCOPE, LIKE NEW, $75.OO, 757-787-3069
- Trailer for rent in atlantic no pets, call for a application @ 7578943742
- King sized head board 2 pieces with mirrors 700 obo, Entertainment center holds tv 500 obo, Wall unit for tv 200 obo, 7723597846
- Set of Goodyear wrangler tires 3 quarter tread on them 150 , 7094362
- 8240046 Blow heater
- Bunch of things for camper trailer, Extension mirrors $30 new, Clothesline for rear number for camper $25 new, Coleman camping stove propane 3 burner $35, 8940823
- Lf someone to bring gravel to a house, 7578949204
- Lf upright freezer, Lf truck or minivan or anytype of van made between 87-97, 4104228973
- Full set tire rims 17×17 $200
8438552219
