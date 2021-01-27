Virginia has been ranked dead last in the United States for their roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine program by Becker’s Hospital Review.

According to the review, Virginia has been given 1,069,725 vaccine doses but has only administered 451,668, meaning just 42.22% of available doses have been given out. Just above Virginia in the bottom five include Kansas, Hawaii, California and Rhode Island. Maryland is ranked #45 according to the review.

Coming in first place was North Dakota, which has administered 84.35% of its available vaccines, followed by West Virginia, New Mexico, South Dakota and Connecticut.

The CDC’s data tracker compiles data from healthcare facilities and public health authorities. It updates daily to report the total number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed to each state and the total number each state has administered. The numbers used were current as of Sunday, January 24.

.