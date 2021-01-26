The Eastern Shore reported 24 additional COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning, with 18 in Accomack and six in Northampton. Accomack also reported two additional COVID-19 hospitalizations. All other metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 125 tests for a test positive rate of 19.2%.

Virginia reported 3,367 additional COVID test positives with 1,340 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by five to 2,567 statewide.

79 additional deaths were reported statewide with 14 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 22,879 tests for a test positive rate of 14.7%.

The VDH website was experiencing issues Tuesday morning and testing numbers were not available.

