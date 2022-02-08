1.Looking for short bed c10 pick ups Early 70s to 1987,Looking for factory tires and rims that will fit 1986 Chevy Caprice, Looking for 84 thru 86 Cutlas supreme body No title needed Call me any time 350-9497

2. HAVE YARD PROJECTS TAMPING/SPREAD, FILL, THEN ROCKS FOR DRIVEWAY LOCATION EXMORE  757-387-7208

3.LF new scooter  894-4914

4. 1997 Chevy Blazer $900  709-4318

5. 2010 Ford Flex 710-0810

6. LTB 4×4 pick up, LF 2007 Pontiac G6 rims, free firewood  710-5238

7.  LF steel 55 gal. barrel for burning  665-4868

8. 2000 Mercury Mountaineer $2,000  414-3144

9. Free bubble wrap  call before 8pm.  980-264-6622

10.Leather couch w/2 rockers, Electric smoker $150   710-7146

11.LF small trailer for lawn mower  757-646-7052

12. 2 Live traps $40, Ballard Brothers Oyster sign,  LF Colt .45 or Belgian Browning shot gun 757-387-  7506

13. 87 gal. pressure water tank new $85, Rocking Recliner $25, Manikin $20  757-387-7237

14. Emerson 18″ T.V. $50, 26″ T.V. $70, Depends XXL  $7 per pack  787-2616

15. Fridge/Freezer  $150   894-8118

16. Antique John Deere 10′ Planter $800  607-437-4782

17. LF someone to do yard work (rake leaves, sticks)  787-2881

 

 