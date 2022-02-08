1.Looking for short bed c10 pick ups Early 70s to 1987,Looking for factory tires and rims that will fit 1986 Chevy Caprice, Looking for 84 thru 86 Cutlas supreme body No title needed Call me any time 350-9497

2. HAVE YARD PROJECTS TAMPING/SPREAD, FILL, THEN ROCKS FOR DRIVEWAY LOCATION EXMORE 757-387-7208

3.LF new scooter 894-4914

4. 1997 Chevy Blazer $900 709-4318

5. 2010 Ford Flex 710-0810

6. LTB 4×4 pick up, LF 2007 Pontiac G6 rims, free firewood 710-5238

7. LF steel 55 gal. barrel for burning 665-4868

8. 2000 Mercury Mountaineer $2,000 414-3144

9. Free bubble wrap call before 8pm. 980-264-6622

10.Leather couch w/2 rockers, Electric smoker $150 710-7146

11.LF small trailer for lawn mower 757-646-7052

12. 2 Live traps $40, Ballard Brothers Oyster sign, LF Colt .45 or Belgian Browning shot gun 757-387- 7506

13. 87 gal. pressure water tank new $85, Rocking Recliner $25, Manikin $20 757-387-7237

14. Emerson 18″ T.V. $50, 26″ T.V. $70, Depends XXL $7 per pack 787-2616

15. Fridge/Freezer $150 894-8118

16. Antique John Deere 10′ Planter $800 607-437-4782

17. LF someone to do yard work (rake leaves, sticks) 787-2881