Boys Basketball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated Granby 61 to 50 Monday night. Ronyell Coston led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 16 points. Also in double figures were Ronrico Bugg with 13 points and Jaylen Anderson with 11 points. The Yellow Jackets move to 10-4 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Chincoteague.

The Arcadia Firebirds host Holly Grove last night. The Firebirds won the game by a score of 63 to 39. The Firebirds move to 4-9 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Nandua Warriors.

