1.Looking for bantam roosters or a barred rock rooster, 2 year old incubator for sale paid $99.00 for it asking $65.00 Holds its own humidity & temp & turns eggs itself I have the manual also. Pick up only! Melfa 757-710-3192

2.in search of a 22 38 357 or 45 caliber pistol. also like to have a 20 gage browning shotgun also collect old working decoys wooden ones 757-387-7506

3.For sale a Frigidaire dryer in good shape. Does have some blemishes and handle is broken but pulls open with cord attached. Asking $75 obo can send pictures if needed. Please call/text 757-990-1305.

4.Fresh summer hay – clean/dry 50lb bales, available in Bloxom for pickup $7 dollars a bale, We have approx. 30-35 available call 757-665-4331 with questions or pickup information.

5.LF a Queen size mattress and box spring 757-387-9348

6.Girl’s Minnie Muse kitchen set $50, 3 pc. table set $75 757-678-3380

7.Fresh brown eggs flat of 30 for $12 757-894-9719

8. Four male Chihuahua puppies free to a geed home 757-710-6312

9.Looking for several sheets of metal roofing / siding. Color does not matter. Call or text 757-710-5943.

10.250 gal. used heating oil tank call today free to a good home 443-462-7166

11.2003 Mazda $1,700, 2005 pop up camper trailer no title $1,500, engine hoist $200 757-777-2506

12.LF a gardener to plant flowers etc. 757-709-8245

13.Material for quilts 757-787-3280

14.For sale new walker, drop cords 757-787-7969

15.55″ color T.V. $425, slate pool table 6’x9′ $75, exercise bike $100 757-894-9584

16. Tonneau for a 6′ pick up bed need struts $175 757-710-8329