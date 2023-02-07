Barry Henderson Parks, 75, of Parksley, VA, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Shore Health & Rehabilitation in Parksley. Born September 11, 1947 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of the late Clifton Henderson Parks and Eva Pruitt Parks.

Barry lived in Parksley most of his life and dedicated his time to helping friends and neighbors through his role with the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as a longtime volunteer. Barry was best known as “The Meat Man,” having worked as a meat manager, for over 50 years, in almost every store on the Shore. If you wanted prime steaks for an anniversary, Father’s Day, or any special occasion, everyone knew Barry was your guy.

He is survived by his son, Benjamin Reed Parks and his wife, Susan, and grandson, Nathan Parks, all of Bristol, VA; sister-in-law, Nancy J. Parks of Parksley; nephews, TJ and Ryan Yepez; and special friend and neighbor, Dave Stevens, of Bloxom, VA. In addition to his parents, Barry was predeceased by his first wife, Nancy Carroll Parks; son, Clifton Henderson “Cliff” Parks; brother, Greg Parks; sister, Janet Yepez; brother-in-law, Reed Walker; and nephew, Chris Parks.

A memorial service will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barry’s memory may be made to Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.