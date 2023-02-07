A memorial service for Kenneth Smith, Jr., of Crisfield, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
