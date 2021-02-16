- Selling a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country van. $2,000 obo 757-414-3387
- Looking for a car or small suv in running condition up to 1,000. Please call anytime 7578945960
- 2006 ford taurus se runs good 200k one owner car 2000. b.o7573025082
- Selling a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country van. $2,000 obo 757-414-3387
- Anyone have any ole decoys for sale I will buy. Looking for a 357 or Colt 45 and a Browning shotguns. I have two electric heaters for sale one looks like a stove with logs burning, looks like a fireplace $50 for both but will sell separately 7573877506.
- Taxidermy For Sale: (3) Pheasants $50.00 Each, (1) Snow Goose$25.00 (1) Whitetail Buck (6) Point 50.00 / Shoulder Mount. elliottcarroll@hotmail.com
- looking for reloading equipment and components for shot gun or center fire ( primers, powders bullets, etc) 4439441116
- looking for free or low cost ROKU CABLE INTERNET BOX if can help 757-709-1842 vinnie
- Old radiators for sale from working system. Various sizes. Also 4 he old oil boiler. 7575930382
- 21 inch Sony tv. Free for pickup in Onley area. Not flat screen. 757 787 7416 daytime.
- Looking for 2 bedroom home please contact me at this phone number 7577098887
- I am a local inspirational author. My husband and I are handicapped; live in Parksley. We wish to pay someone for housekeeping chores such as cleaning the kitchen, gardening, and shopping locally for us. Also lf a compact wheelchair so I can move around the house. Call Elizabeth at 7576654601
- Mccoloch chainsaw $75, 4 pound dumbells $10, Ravin r10 crossbow with bolts $1000 7578948118
- Lf segler or duotherm house heater, lf bike in working order, small eagle cast iron stove hood for garage $75. 7573311135
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page