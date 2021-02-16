Wade Fletcher Long, Jr., 79, passed away at his residence in Franktown, VA on Friday, February 12, 2021. His parents were the late Wade Fletcher Long and the late Dorothy Parker Long. He graduated from Central High School, served in the United States Coast Guard, and was a retired licensed air-conditioning graduate and serviceman.

He is survived by his wife, Clayshia Arnold Willis; one daughter, Cynthia Jeanne Long of Franktown Va; three grandchildren, Cody, Erica Paige, and Damien; three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Kylee, and Christian; and one niece, Noel Nicklas Emswiler of Bartlett, TN. He was predeceased by one sister, Dale Long Nicklas.

A private family graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, February 17th at 2 pm at Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock. VA.

