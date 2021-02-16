Lybren Brent Hart, 53, of Onancock, better known as “Brent,” entered into the presence and glory of the Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Brent was loved by many and known for his quiet demeanor, integrity, honesty and hard work. Born and raised on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, he owned and operated his own landscaping and estate-care business. His line of work was a blessing, as he found closeness to God working in nature.

Brent was a devoted and faithful husband for 31 years to the love of his life, JoLynn Hart. Together, they raised and rehomed Akitas, including their most recent furbaby, Honey Bee Hart. They teamed to accomplish numerous building and business projects, which he continued to manage and maintain. Brent also provided encouragement and support, to JoLynn, as a ministry partner for many years.

Brent is also survived by his mother Brenda Drummond Peffer (Dave); sisters-in-law, Betty Bralley (Richard) and Angie Ainsworth; and many nieces and nephews, as well as their spouses and children.

He was predeceased by his father, the late Lybren Brooks Hart Jr. and his late brothers, Kenny and Keith Ainsworth.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Rock Church of the Eastern Shore in Onley, where he was an active member.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rock Church of the Eastern Shore, care of Norris Beasley, 27112 Lankford Highway, Onley, VA 23418.

