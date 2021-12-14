- 30” Whirlpool electric, self-cleaning range in great condition. Located in the Craddockville area. Asking $150. Just in time for baking the holiday cookies and Turkey. call 757-442-5656…..serious inquiries only.
- Baby female goat for sale 757-710-3192
- Looking to buy a donkey lawn statue 410-430-7128
- Radial arm saw with a stand black and decker $100.00 call 757-787-8605
- 20 in. universal rims for sale $500 obo 757-709-4287
- 1992 Chevy pick up $1,300 302-519-1311
- LTB GM pick up 757-469-6482
- Glass top dinning/kitchen set w/chairs $100 856-689-2246
- Master-bilt smoker $175 710-7146
- LTB burn barrels 757-894-1018
- LF certified carpenter to install a tin roof on a deck 787-7027
- New York Jets hoodie XL $40 757-387-2008
- LF girls clothes 5x-6x 757-694-8324
- Washer and dryer $300 ea. 757-894-2041
- Grayco car seat 2yr old and up $50, 2 desk chairs $5 ea 894-0823
- Kitchen table set $50 709-1522
- Upright freezer $75, complete double bed set $60 709-4362
- LTB men’s bike 694-1398
- 1994 Chevy Suburban $2,700 678-6342
