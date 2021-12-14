  1.  30” Whirlpool electric, self-cleaning range in great condition. Located in the Craddockville area. Asking $150. Just in time for baking the holiday cookies and Turkey. call 757-442-5656…..serious inquiries only.
  2. Baby female goat for sale  757-710-3192
  3. Looking to buy a donkey lawn statue  410-430-7128
  4. Radial arm saw with a stand black and decker $100.00 call  757-787-8605
  5. 20 in. universal rims for sale $500 obo  757-709-4287
  6. 1992 Chevy pick up $1,300  302-519-1311
  7. LTB GM pick up  757-469-6482
  8. Glass top dinning/kitchen set w/chairs  $100  856-689-2246
  9. Master-bilt smoker $175  710-7146
  10. LTB burn barrels 757-894-1018
  11. LF certified carpenter to install a tin roof on a deck  787-7027
  12. New York Jets hoodie XL  $40 757-387-2008
  13. LF girls clothes 5x-6x  757-694-8324
  14. Washer and dryer $300 ea.  757-894-2041
  15. Grayco car seat 2yr old and up $50, 2 desk chairs $5 ea 894-0823
  16. Kitchen table set $50  709-1522
  17. Upright freezer $75, complete double bed set $60 709-4362
  18. LTB men’s bike  694-1398
  19. 1994 Chevy Suburban  $2,700  678-6342
