Funeral services for Ms. Jayd Endya Bright of Pocomoke  City, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center.  Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.   “Masks are still required.”