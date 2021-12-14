Funeral services for Ms. Jayd Endya Bright of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. “Masks are still required.”
