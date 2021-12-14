Girls Basketball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies defeated Salisbury Christian at home by a score of 49-35. The Chincoteague Ponies ladies basketball team improve to 2-1 on the season. The Ponies will be in actions again on next Tuesday as they host Wi-Hi.

Boys Basketball

The Chincoteague Ponies fell at home to Salisbury Christian 53 to 49. The Chincoteague Ponies boys basketball team fall to 0-3 on the season. The Ponies will be in actions again on next Tuesday as they host Wi-Hi.

The Nandua Warriors fell on the road to Veritas Collegiate Academy 84 to 53. The Warriors fall to 0-3 on the season. The Warriors will be in action on Thursday as they travel to play Norfolk Christian.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets fell to the Surry Cougars 68 to 59. Elijah Miller led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points. The Yellow Jackets fall to 0-2 on the season. The Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Wednesday as they host Windsor.

