- 2 new in box GE refrigerator water filters 30.00 757-709-9507
- Blue sofa $150, Blue recliner $75, Navy leather oversized chair $50. 757-710-6895
- LF an electric stove & a shed for outside. Call 757-693-0720
- F/s 2005 Mercury Montego 164k runs excellent shifts smooth ac heat fully loaded new battery new ECM and wiring no issues with car all new fluids ready for winter $3000. 609-817-3310 can send pics if needed
- FS Glass top electric stove, less than 5 years old. Serious callers only! 757-442-6004
- 2001 Buick Regal runs but needs motor work $1,200, 2000 Chevy Tahoe 4×4 runs needs transmission work would make a great work truck $1,500 757-693-1450.
- FS Christmas blow ups, weights and shovels 757-787-7969
- LF 2-3-4 bedroom house for rent 757-602-7017
- LF a chest or upright deep freezer 757-678-3230
- 42″ new in the box lawn sweeper for sale 757-665-7927
- Looking for mower deck for 52″ Snapper, Simplicity or Murray zero-turn. Call or text 757-710-5943.
- LF someone who does insulated cup etching, moped for sale $175, set of 2000-05 Ford D-150 17″ rims 757-350-1867
- Ironman inversion table $100, 4 pc. leather living room suit $400 757-710-2858 ask for Donna
- 10’x20′ shed for sale 757-710-5507
- LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566
- FS single axle trailer, Banty chickens, 7′ fiberglass row boat 757-710-7830
