Joel Coleman, left, the executive director of Camp Occohannock on the the Bay, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association.

Coleman spoke of recent improvements to the camp and said attendance is up 138 percent.

The camp’s boating facilities have also been upgraded, and future improvements would include a new playground.

At right is John Fiege, president of the ESCBA, which meets monthly at the Island House to promote Christian principles and ethical decisions in all business dealings.