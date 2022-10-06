Virginia State Police photo.

Virginia State Police have updated on the accident which occurred this morning on Chincoteague Road in the vicinity of Ray’s Shanty.

The crash occurred on Route 175 east, west of Coardtown Road, involving a 2014 Freightliner tractor truck and a 2010 Jeep Cherokee.

Based upon the preliminary investigation of the crash, the tractor trailer (TT) was attempting to reverse/back into a private drive from Rt. 175, when the trailer portion of the truck was struck by the 2010 Jeep that was traveling east on Rt. 175. As a result, the Jeep became lodged under the trailer. The driver of the Jeep is an 82 year old male of New Church, Virginia, and passenger, a 67 year old female, also of New Church, were both taken to PRMC, Salisbury with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor truck, a 59 year old male, also of New Church, Virginia, did not suffer any injuries.

No charges have been placed and the investigation remains on-going.

VDOT was contacted upon the Troopers arrival to the scene to establish a detour. There were no significant traffic delays, and the road was reopened at 10:06 AM.