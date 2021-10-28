- Modern red and black Beverly fine 2 piece chair set for sale asking $150 for single and $200 for love seat or $300 for the pair my number is 757-755-1440
- Extra Large Vintage Jewelry Box with vintage costume jewelry, buy it all or by the piece! Will discuss price, I can send photo’s. Also a white velvet lined Jewelry Armoire 36″ Tall $30. Call 757-694-5660
- 2006 Subaru outback for sale. Green in color. It has a oil leak. Rear main oils seal to be exact. Two new tires which needs to be pumped up due to just sitting. New key switch, new brakes. $1000 or best offer. It drives great! Just that one issue. Air and heat works great! 757-350-1185
- Chevy Astro van 150,000 miles $800 or $1000 757-387-0483
- 2004 Grand Marquis $3,200 757-710-7326
- Small roll top desk $50 obo 757-7969
- 1980 400cc Yamaha m/c call for price 757-694-7726
- Free black walnuts 710-5284
- Sail boat and trailer $100 894-7267
- LF motorized wheel chair 710-2105
- Metal to give away 709-4685
- LF 19″ T.V. with DVR 710-3854
- For sale Chevy 6 wheel dump truck, 1995 Dodge 4×4 pick up 3 riding mowers 350-9849
- For sale hotdog cart, 65″ T.V., Peavy speakers w/amp 694-8625
- 773 Diesel Bobcat $10,500, concrete steps $150, 40 gal. water heater $150 757-678-6859
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page