  1.  Modern red and black Beverly fine  2 piece chair set for sale asking $150 for single and $200 for love seat or $300 for the pair my number is 757-755-1440
  2. Extra Large Vintage Jewelry Box with vintage costume jewelry, buy it all or by the piece! Will discuss price, I can send photo’s. Also a white velvet lined Jewelry Armoire 36″ Tall $30. Call 757-694-5660
  3. 2006 Subaru outback for sale. Green in color. It has a oil leak. Rear main oils seal to be exact. Two new tires which needs to be pumped up due to just sitting. New key switch, new brakes. $1000 or best offer. It drives great! Just that one issue. Air and heat works great! 757-350-1185
  4. Chevy Astro van 150,000 miles $800 or $1000 757-387-0483
  5. 2004 Grand Marquis $3,200 757-710-7326
  6. Small roll top desk  $50 obo 757-7969
  7. 1980 400cc Yamaha m/c  call for price  757-694-7726
  8. Free black walnuts  710-5284
  9. Sail boat and trailer $100  894-7267
  10. LF motorized wheel chair  710-2105
  11. Metal  to give away 709-4685
  12. LF 19″ T.V. with DVR   710-3854
  13. For sale Chevy 6 wheel dump truck, 1995 Dodge 4×4 pick up 3 riding mowers  350-9849
  14. For sale hotdog cart, 65″ T.V., Peavy speakers w/amp  694-8625
  15. 773 Diesel Bobcat $10,500, concrete steps $150, 40 gal. water heater $150 757-678-6859