Funeral services for Mr. Alfred Hutt of Salisbury, MD will be held on Sunday at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD . A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service. Rev. Carroll Mills will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Cemetery, Princess Anne, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.