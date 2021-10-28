A Wind Advisory has been placed in effect for the Eastern Shore beginning Friday morning at 7 AM through 7 PM as a fall nor’easter affects our area.

Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. In Virginia, all of southeastern Virginia including Accomack and Northampton Counties from 7 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday. In Maryland, Inland Worcester and Maryland Beaches Counties. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

A Coastal Flood Warning is also in effect through 6 PM Saturday. Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Accomack County Until 6 PM EDT Saturday. Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

