  1. Galaga arcade game. New Condition. Cost $400. Will sell for $175. Call (757) 350-5184 and leave message
  2. 6 gallon boat gas tank with Mercury hose and build fittings, like new condition 757-817-6309
  3. LF yard work  787-7969
  4. Amsoil for sale  757-387-0051
  5. 46″ Poulson riding mower, dining room set, landscape equipment 757-469-2223
  6. 6’4″ pick up bed cover  $100 678-5279
  7. Approximately 100 to 125 gallons of heating oil free if you also remove the tank. Onancock 240-205-6870
  8. Looking for someone to install fencing, please text 203-231-4632
  9. LF older shot guns  607-821-9163
  10. Guinea birds for sale 757-817-4722
  11. Ford 3000 tractor  $4,200   757-709-8480
  12. Kenmore 80 series washing machine $75  call after 4pm  665-4102
  13. Lost cat on Wardtown rd  Lt. gray named Fraiser  710-9576
  14. Butter leather sectional sofa, dining rm set 709-9876
  15. Gas stove best offer 694-8555