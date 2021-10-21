- Galaga arcade game. New Condition. Cost $400. Will sell for $175. Call (757) 350-5184 and leave message
- 6 gallon boat gas tank with Mercury hose and build fittings, like new condition 757-817-6309
- LF yard work 787-7969
- Amsoil for sale 757-387-0051
- 46″ Poulson riding mower, dining room set, landscape equipment 757-469-2223
- 6’4″ pick up bed cover $100 678-5279
- Approximately 100 to 125 gallons of heating oil free if you also remove the tank. Onancock 240-205-6870
- Looking for someone to install fencing, please text 203-231-4632
- LF older shot guns 607-821-9163
- Guinea birds for sale 757-817-4722
- Ford 3000 tractor $4,200 757-709-8480
- Kenmore 80 series washing machine $75 call after 4pm 665-4102
- Lost cat on Wardtown rd Lt. gray named Fraiser 710-9576
- Butter leather sectional sofa, dining rm set 709-9876
- Gas stove best offer 694-8555
