The Eastern Shore District cross country meet was held yesterday at Nandua High School. The Warriors took both the boys and girls district championships.

Girls Team Results

1st Nandua

2nd Northampton

3rd Arcadia

Boys Team Results

1st Nandua

2nd Arcadia



Girls top 5 individual runners

1st Grace Bentley (Nandua) 21:21

2nd Lizana Morales (Northampton) 21:57

3rd Taylor Thornes (Nandua) 24:40

4th Layla Jones (Nandua) 25:12

5ht Jocelyn Torres (Northampton) 25:28

Boys top 5 individual runners

1st Carlo Balmoria (Nandua) 17:16

2nd Brayden Shotwell (Nandua) 17:36

3rd David Gastelum (Nandua) 19:01

4th Winchiro Verdeau (Arcadia) 19:04

5th Jordan Jones (Nandua) 19:41

.