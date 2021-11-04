- Bench grinder $25 obo. 757-695-0402 text or leave a message
- Looking to buy 10 sheets of plywood plus 10 bundles of shingles and 10 2by four 757-709-3534
- For sale: white metal twin day bed. Includes mattress. $75.00 please call 442-4381
- 12 quart cast iron Dutch oven $20 757-442-6116
- Lg. Kerosene heater for sale good condition with new wick. Large lots of cds . Push lawn mowers for sale 757-709-3665
- Brown sofa and chair pet cover, 2 new red clutches, numerous caps women and kid call or text 757-710-0132
- 46″ riding mower $450 757-469-2223
- Clear honey bottles $50, Mincota trolling motor $75, Dog crates $10-$15 442-2465
- 2003 Dodge utility van $800 710-1489
- Bantee chickens for sale 709-5115
- LTB storage building 852-0942
- 2001 PT Cruiser for sale $4,200 757-817-4722
