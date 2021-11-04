  1. Bench grinder $25 obo. 757-695-0402 text or leave a message
  2. Looking to buy 10 sheets of plywood plus 10 bundles of shingles and 10 2by four 757-709-3534
  3. For sale: white metal twin day bed. Includes mattress. $75.00 please call 442-4381
  4. 12 quart cast iron Dutch oven $20  757-442-6116
  5. Lg. Kerosene heater for sale good condition with new wick. Large lots of cds . Push lawn mowers for sale 757-709-3665
  6. Brown sofa and chair pet cover, 2 new red clutches, numerous caps women and kid call or text 757-710-0132
  7. 46″ riding mower $450  757-469-2223
  8. Clear honey bottles $50, Mincota trolling motor $75, Dog crates $10-$15  442-2465
  9. 2003 Dodge utility van $800  710-1489
  10. Bantee chickens  for sale 709-5115
  11. LTB storage building  852-0942
  12. 2001 PT Cruiser for sale $4,200  757-817-4722
