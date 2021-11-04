Funeral service for Mrs. Vernice Floyd Willis, of Melfa, VA will be held Saturday 12:00 noon at Gaskins Chapel Church Cemetery, Savageville, VA. Burial will be held in Church Cemetery, Savageville, VA. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.
