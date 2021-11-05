By Linda Cicoira

A Melfa man, who is accused of forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl in 2018, was granted bond Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court.

A secured bond of $25,000 was granted by Judge W. Revell Lewis III for 35-year-old Adam Watkins, who has been held in Accomack Jail since mid-October. Watkins is alleged to have committed the crime between July 30 and Aug. 30, 2018.

Other details of the case are being withheld, at this time, to protect the identity of the victim.

Upon release, Watkins will be required to wear a monitoring ankle bracelet and report to authorities before going to Maryland to visit his son or parents. He is also not to consume alcohol or marijuana, have contact with the victim, or possess firearms or other weapons.

Defense lawyer Diane Toscano, of Virginia Beach, said there was no DNA evidence in the case.

.