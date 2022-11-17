- Selling a electric dryer (Whirlpool) dryer works great. Can send pictures upon request. Asking $75. Also selling a Samsung washing machine. Works but makes a noise on wash cycle 757-894-4958
- EVENFLO Go Time LX Booster Car Seat. Model 31912230. Good through 2/10/2025. with cup holders. Gently used. $25. Also Diono backless child booster seat with two side pockets black serial #64897420201211, For child 40-120 lbs. $10. 757-919-0404
- L/F running and driving cars any condition and non-running cars also send pics to 609-780-4960
- Ducks for sale 757-710-3192
- For sale large Cedar wood bird feeder$25located in Northampton area 410-430-7128
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- Fridge for sale $250 757-442-2849
- For sale a drive shaft for a 1996-97 Chevy S-10 p/u 757-919-0001
- 2 girl’s bikes both 5 speed and with baskets 757-787-7969
- 64″x46″ drop leaf table $175 757-999-4265
- LF a place to live between Parksley and the Maryland line 410-208-8864
