According to Sheriff Todd Wessells and Sheriff David Doughty on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Lankford Highway in the area of Latimer Siding Road near Kiptopeke for reckless driving.

The vehicle failed to stop and began to elude at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued northbound on Lankford Highway and during portions of the pursuit the vehicle began traveling northbound in the southbound lane. The vehicle drove through a field until it reached Lankford Highway continuing northbound. As the pursuit approached Nassawadox, the vehicle was observed aggressively passing cars on the shoulder of the road at speeds of 120 mph.

At approximately 4:23 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office advising of their pursuit. Deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office encountered the vehicle traveling northbound through Painter at 4:30 p.m. and engaged in pursuit of the vehicle. The vehicle continued northbound through Accomack County traveling at speeds in excess of 130 mph.

At 4:51 p.m. deputies stopped the vehicle on Dunns Swamp Road. The driver failed to comply with commands to show his hands and exit the vehicle. The K-9 was deployed and the driver was apprehended with non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital by Accomack County Sheriff’s Deputies for evaluation.

The driver, Javoski Daniel Barnes, 38, of West Palm Beach, Florida was subsequently released from Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital that evening and transported to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. Barnes was charged with two felony counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute (PWID) a Schedule I or II Drug, felony Possession of a Schedule 2 Drug, felony Eluding and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license. Barnes is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bail denied. Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants for Felony Eluding, Reckless Driving, Driving without an Operator’s License, and Destruction of Property.

Northampton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Virginia Marine Police, the Cape Charles Police Department, Eastville Police Department, and the Exmore Police Department.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Parksley Police Department, Bloxom Police Department, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Pocomoke City Police Department, and Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire and Rescue.