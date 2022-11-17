Thomas E. “Tom” Martin, 76, of San Mateo went to be with his wife Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka.

Tom was born in Saxis, Virginia and had been a resident of San Mateo for the past two months, coming from Temperanceville, VA. He served honorably in the U.S. Army Reserve. He grew up in farming and later worked as a truck driver, hauling produce and chickens. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and eating at the Texas Roadhouse. He served others less fortunate than himself by delivering meals he picked up at the food banks in Saxis, VA and Temperanceville, VA. He was a big man with a big heart who loved life. He loved taking trips with his wife to PA to visit the Amish Markets, bringing back fresh milk and whoopie pies for all he could. Preceding him in death were his wife whom he was devoted to for 40 years, Judith A. Martin and a great granddaughter, Jenieve Merritt. Surviving are two daughters and son-in-law, Sandi and Dean Hickman of

Melfa, VA, and Elizabeth Butler of San Mateo; two sisters, Judith Warner of Chincoteague, VA and Diane Hewitt of Saxis, VA; two grandchildren, Ronald Merritt, Jr. and Christina Merritt; nine great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 12 Noon at Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City. A visitation will be held one hour prior starting at 11AM. Interment will take place at Downings Cemetery in Oak Hall, VA. Rev. Andrew Cropper will be officiating. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, 24530 Coastal Blvd, Tasley, VA 23441. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851 and Masters Funeral Home of Palatka, Florida. To share memories/stories with the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com