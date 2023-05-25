1.1 desktop pc $100, 1 push mower needs work $60, car ramps $20 LF anyone that has crabs 4sale call 757-709-0923

2.Looking for inexpensive or non-working chest freezer. Appearance not important. Call or text 757-710-5943

3.Brand new cricut explore air 2. Never been used . Still in original packaging. Also comes with some vinyl. Asking $160. 757-387-9676

4. Samsung 60 inch flat screen tv and stand for $300.00 or best offer. for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car, and a Recliner lift chair. Call for price (757)789-5287

5.For Sale 2006 Acura MDX SH-AWD loaded new tires and shocks. Runs like new. $7500.00, LG front loading washing machine 3 years old works great $400.00, LF Toyota Tacoma or Tundra or Nissan Pathfinder. 757-414-0530

6.For sale lead guitar w/case 757-666-8517

7.2 br/2 bath trailer for rent in Painter area $875 mo. Section 8 welcome 757-453-5211

8. Cherry wood disk w/chair $50 757-442-3306

9. For sale garden tiller, bed cover for Dodge p/u 757-350-0407

10.Acre of land in Mappsville $28,000, Honda 4 stroke jet ski w/trailer $1,500, 2 Stanley lee hand carved decoys 757-710-5238

11.Harley Davidson 883 Sportster $2,000, golf cart $2,000 obo 757-709-4287

12.LF a room to rent or share house expenses 757-709-4685

13.Oldsmobile mini van $700 obo, T.V. and other stuff to get rid of 410-422-8973

14.2022 Honda scooter $2,500, LF scrap metal/appliances 757-894-8518

15.Chain saw $100, weed eater $50, Antique cabinet $100 757-505-6878

16.For sale recliner/lift chair for sale 757-678-6341