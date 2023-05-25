Funeral services for Charlene Long of Willis Wharf will be conducted Sunday at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Tommy Kellam officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Coalition Against Domestic Violence PO Box 3, Onancock, VA 23417 or American Cancer Society PO Box 163, Salisbury, MD 21803-0163. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.
