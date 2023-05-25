A low pressure system is expected to form in the Atlantic Ocean east of Georgia in the next day or two and could bode ill for us during the Memorial Day weekend. While the system only has a 10 percent chance of forming as a subtropical or tropical system, it looks as of now that we will receive rain and gusty winds beginning late Saturday and possibly lasting into Tuesday which could interrupt outdoor plans for the holiday weekend.

NOAA will issue its outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season during an in-person news conference on today at the NOAA Center for Weather and Climate Prediction in College Park, Maryland. Leaders at the Department of Commerce and NOAA will discuss the expected number of storms for the upcoming 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, climate factors that will influence hurricane development and NOAA’s readiness with new products and upgrades to enhance forecasting and operations. NOAA and FEMA will also provide advice on how the public can prepare for hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1.

As always ShoreDailyNews.com has our official Hurricane Preparedness Guide under the weather tab and free printed versions of the guide will be available at retail outlets up and down the Shore. The guide covers everything from preparation to what to do during and after the storm, a list of shelters, a history of major hurricanes on the Shore and much more.

As the season gets underway it is always prudent to develop a plan for you and your family in the event the Shore threatened by a tropical storm or hurricane. These plans can be critical to the safety of your family and your property.

If you live in a flood zone, or in a mobile home or a property with large trees, decide where you will evacuate if called to do so. The options are leaving the Shore, going to a motel or to a friend’s or relative’s home that is out of the flood zone, or go to public shelters that may be opened if needed. It’s important to think about all of this in advance.

It is also important to have a plan for your pets. Many public shelters do not allow pets but Accomack County has a shelter planned for pets at Nandua High or Middle School. Knowing what you are going to do will prevent a lot of last minute stress.

Have a list of items you will need to take with you during evacuation.

Make plans to hurricane proof your home, to evacuate your vehicles from the flood zone and to make your boats as safe as possible during the bad weather.

The Hurricane Preparedness Guide contains tips on what to do before, during and after a storm hits the Eastern Shore. It is free on Shoredailynews.com and in printed form at many local businesses starting soon.