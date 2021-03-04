  1. Power air fryer 3.4 qt capacity used once almost new $50 7877969
  2. Dual belt riding mower 375 obo 42 Inch Cut 7578946319
  3. Eureka upright vacuum in hood shape, Coffee maker, Colored tv, 50 for all of them 7573312598
  4. 2 boy bikes 20 inches $20 for both, Wheelchair $30, Big daddy propane heater brand new $75 firm, 6780979
  5. 2007 pt cruiser hood shape $4500 obo Many new parts, Tractor for sale 6655335
  6. Lf shoulder holster for automatic pistol, 7094787
  7. Lf weight bench at reasonable price, 7577107289
  8. Lf pickup truck between 80-90 for work reasonable price, Lf 90-95 4 foot explorer or jeep, 4104228973 Salisbury
  9. 1984 gmc pickup truck 8 cylinder diesel a few tiny rust spots new seating great truck $2000 8452823485
  10. 20 in tires that will fit a Dodge Ram truck $300 7094287
  11. Lf an apartment or mobile home need ASAP 7573595088
  12. kayak for sale. I bought it new and have never used it. In excellent condition. Asking $100 or best offer. Paddles included. 7578943331
  13. Duck Decoy Lamp / Walnut base $75.00  3024304645
  14. Panasonic Electronic Typewriter T335 in great condition for $25.00,  Aiwa Stereo AMFM radio, cassette player, CD player—Radio & cassette work fine, CD player does not, possibly needs cleaning for $15.00
  15. Looking for a clean John Deere 54 in cut Have two implements plow and disc $50 Looking for a double barrel or automatic shotgun 7573877506
  16. 2 lower decks for xl2000 riding mower 25 a piece, Lf Girl Scout cookies, 7575056783
  17. 10 30in snapper grass cutters different stages of repair some w motors some without 50 each 7578943742
